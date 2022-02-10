Popeyes Offers BOGO Chicken Sandwich Como for Valentine's Day

Popeyes is making it even easier to LOVE That Chicken from Popeyes this Valentine’s Day with an irresistible offer that you won’t want to miss: Buy one Chicken Sandwich Combo (Classic or Spicy) and get a medium Chicken Sandwich Combo free.

The Popeyes Valentine’s Day promotion gives you two chicken sandwich combos for the price of one, making it the perfect meal for those who would rather celebrate with food over any other gift – especially if your date is the type to claim they aren’t hungry and then steal your food.

The BOGO Chicken Sandwich Combo deal is available starting Valentine’s Day, February 14th through February 20th on the Popeyes App or at www.Popeyes.com.