Popeyes Offers Weeks Full of App-Based Promotions

In honor of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich 5-year anniversary, the brand is hosting a weeklong celebration on the Popeyes App, offering various deals and benefits to Popeyes Rewards members.

From Monday, August 7 through Sunday, August 13, Popeyes will be giving reward members the chance to earn free delivery, double points, and more in celebration of this milestone.

Monday - Free Delivery, $25 Min

On August 7, 2023 only, Popeyes Rewards members get $0 delivery fee with a $25 minimum purchase (excluding taxes and fees) at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants when ordering on the Popeyes App or on popeyes.com for delivery only.

Tuesday – 2x Tuesday: Double Points on Cart

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 only, Popeyes Rewards Members earn double Bonus Points on every purchase (before taxes and fees) made on the Popeyes App or popeyes.com at participating U.S. restaurants.

Wednesday – All reward sides, 150 points (50% off in point value)

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023 only, all Popeyes Rewards Sides are 50% off normal point value (from 300 to 150 bonus points) on the Popeyes App or popeyes.com at participating U.S. restaurants.

Thursday - Free Fries on $15+ Min

On August 10, 2023 only, Popeyes Rewards members get free Regular Cajun Fries with a $15 minimum purchase (excluding taxes and fees) at participating U.S. Popeyes restaurants when ordering on the Popeyes App or on popeyes.com.

Friday – Spend minimum $20, get 300 bonus points

On Friday, August 11, 2023 only, Popeyes Rewards Members earn 300 Bonus Points by making a $20 minimum purchase (excluding taxes and fees) on the Popeyes App or popeyes.com at participating U.S. restaurants.

Saturday - BOGO CS

On August 12, 2023 only, buy any Chicken Sandwich Combo (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, or Bacon & Cheese), and get any Chicken Sandwich for free at participating US Popeyes restaurants. Available for redemption through the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com only.

Sunday – Sweet Treat Sunday: Buy any dessert, min $10 spend, get 200 bonus points

On Sunday, August 13, 2023 only, Popeyes Rewards Members earn 200 Bonus Points by making a $10 minimum purchase (excluding taxes and fees) which includes a dessert (Cinnamon Apple Pie, Strawberry Biscuit, or Oreo Cheesecake) on the Popeyes App or popeyes.com at participating U.S. restaurants.