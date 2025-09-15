Popeyes is teaming up with viral YouTube series Hot Ones in a first-of-its-kind menu collaboration. This partnership makes Popeyes the only wing brand to be spotlighted on the iconic show, bringing fans a whole new level of flavor and varying heat. Available starting September 15, the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu will bring a spicy twist to Popeyes iconic crispy, juicy, Louisiana-style chicken, delivering a menu so bold, flavorful and craveable that it has earned a place in the most legendary hot seat in pop culture.

Inspired by the iconic sauces featured on the Hot Ones YouTube series, this limited-time menu offers fans a one-of-a-kind chance to earn major bragging rights with three crave-worthy creations with varying heat, plus The Last Dab, the hottest sauce in the Hot Ones universe.

The Popeyes x Hot Ones menu includes:

● Sizzlin’ Sriracha Dippers (Mild): Pickled garlic sriracha-marinated Chicken Dippers, served with a Buttermilk Ranch dip cup and a fiery Hot Ones Sriracha sachet.

● Smokin’ Rojo Sandwich (Medium): A crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones’ Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles, all on a toasted brioche bun.

● Darin’ Dab Ghost Wings (Hot):Classic wings (bone-in or boneless) dusted with a bold Ghost Pepper dry rub, served with a Hot Ones Last Dab Ranch dip cup.

● The Last Dab (Extremely Hot): Hot Ones’ spiciest, most iconic hot sauce, served in a sachet for fans to add that infamous final “dab” to their favorite bite.

In addition to the new limited-time menu, Popeyes is joining Hot Ones for a custom reunion episode where celebrity guests are invited back for another round of spicy questions and wings. Award winning multi-hyphenate, Keke Palmer is back to take on the wing gauntlet, but this time Hot Ones is serving the all-new fiery and flavorful Popeyes x Hot Ones menu.

“Partnering with Hot Ones was a natural fit. They’re a cultural phenomenon known for pushing boundaries, and at Popeyes, we’ve built our brand on doing the same with bold flavor experiences,” said Bart LaCount, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes. “This limited-time menu is more than a product launch, it’s a cultural moment. By bringing the viral spice challenge straight to our guests’ tables, we’re blurring the line between entertainment and food, delivering an experience that ranges from mild and craveable to unapologetically fiery for our most passionate spice lovers.”

“When you think of bold flavors and serious heat, Popeyes is right up there with Hot Ones. Bringing our worlds together for this limited-time menu, we’ve created something that’s going to test spice lovers in the most delicious way possible,” said Sean Evans, award-winning host of the Hot Ones series. “Popeyes has built a cult following around bold, craveable flavors, so bringing our heat to their wings just made sense.”