Popeyes Permanently Adds Strawberry Biscuits to Menu

Popeyes is officially adding Strawberry Biscuits to menus nationwide permanently.

A Sweet Deal for You and Your Mom, and Biscuit Enthusiasts:

This Friday, May 12, through National Biscuit Day and Mother’s Day, May 14, guests who purchase two Strawberry biscuits in a single transaction through the Popeyes App or on popeyes.com will get two biscuits free in the form of 150 bonus points to be redeemed on a future visit.