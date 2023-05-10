    Popeyes Permanently Adds Strawberry Biscuits to Menu

    Industry News | May 10, 2023

    Popeyes is officially adding Strawberry Biscuits to menus nationwide permanently. 

    A Sweet Deal for You and Your Mom, and Biscuit Enthusiasts:

    This Friday, May 12, through National Biscuit Day and Mother’s Day, May 14, guests who purchase two Strawberry biscuits in a single transaction through the Popeyes App or on popeyes.com will get two biscuits free in the form of 150 bonus points to be redeemed on a future visit. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more