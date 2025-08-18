Officially in restaurants nationwide Monday, Popeyes is re-introducing their wings lineup, now with a new mild marinated base on their bone-in wings for fans to choose how they want to level up the heat – mild or spicy. Popeyes new wings lineup spotlights their three bestselling sauce flavors: Signature Hot, Sweet ‘N Spicy and Honey BBQ, as well as four all-new dry rubs: Ghost Pepper, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, and Buffalo all featured on a mild marinated based wing.

Mild Base on All Bone-In Wings: Now every bone-in wing starts with a mild marinated base – featuring a savory blend of Louisiana seasonings, then cooked up golden brown and crispy. This perfectly seasoned base pairs with any flavor you choose, making every bite crave-worthy from the inside out.

Signature Hot Now Served on a Mild Base: Tossed in Cajun hot sauce and finished with a touch of sweetness, it’s flavorful, balanced and unmistakably Popeyes.

Sweet ‘N Spicy, Now Served on a Mild Base: Coated in a glaze featuring chili, garlic and ginger, delivering a flavorful kick.

Honey BBQ Now Served on a Mild Base: Bold, rich and tangy, this flavor brings the classic taste of barbeque in a sauced wing.

NEW Ghost Pepper Dry Rub: Dusted in a savory blend of classic Louisiana seasonings and fiery Ghost Pepper; that same flavor you love, now in a dry rub.

NEW Lemon Pepper Dry Rub: Topped with lemon pepper seasoning, this is our take on a sweet and tangy classic.

NEW Garlic Parm Dry Rub: A rich and savory blend of parmesan cheese and aromatic garlic tossed onto a golden-brown wing.

NEW Buffalo Dry Rub: Classic buffalo flavor coats a crisp wing to create the perfect mix of flavor and heat.

“When we launched wings in 2023, the response was incredible, but our guests made it clear they wanted more variety, especially when it came to milder heat levels,” said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes. “We went back to the kitchen and paired our mild base with our Louisiana marination which serves as the perfect canvas for both bold and balanced flavor. From the all-new dry rubs to returning fan-favorite sauces, every element was carefully crafted to give our guests more ways to enjoy wings. This lineup isn’t just better, it’s built to deliver real flavor flexibility for every kind of wing lover, especially on game day.”

To officially reintroduce their new wings lineup just in time for kick-off, Popeyes is teaming up with quarterback Baker Mayfield for the official “Better Wings, Better Mayfield” creative campaign including TV, radio, and social. Because when it comes to better flavor and even better moves, there’s no better duo to kick off the season than Popeyes Wings and Baker Mayfield. Known for his comebacks, Mayfield is the embodiment of what it means to come back better, on the field and at the table.

Starting Sept. 4, when Baker scores, fans will score with free wings from Popeyes! The Monday after each touchdown, Popeyes fans can snag a free 6-piece Wings with any $10+ digital order, available exclusively in the Popeyes app or online. It’s a flavor celebration for every end zone celebration.

“I’ve been a fan of Popeyes for a long time, so teaming up for the ‘Better Wings, Better Mayfield’ campaign was a no-brainer,” said Baker Mayfield. “We had a blast recreating some of my old moves, celebrating comebacks and diving into these new wings. Popeyes leveled up their wings, and now fans can level up their game days too—with free wings every time I score a touchdown. Better wings, better gamedays and a better me. That’s a win for everyone this football season.”

Whether you’re calling plays or calling dibs on the last wing, Popeyes new mild based sauced and dry rub wings bring MVP-level flavor to every game day spread. Game days are great on their own, but better with Popeyes. Prices begin at $5.99 for 6-piece wings.