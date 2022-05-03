Popeyes Releases New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes broke the internet when it dropped the iconic Chicken Sandwich in 2019, and on Tuesday, the brand announced it’s back with another iteration of its viral product. Starting Tuesday, the new Popeyes Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich will be available nationwide in restaurants and for delivery starting at only $4.99 with Popeyes Rewards members receiving 150 bonus points when ordering this on the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is made special by an all-new sauce, featuring a creamy herb buttermilk ranch, kicked up with a zesty and buttery buffalo sauce. This flavor profile complements the Popeyes brand’s famous hand battered, and breaded chicken served atop a buttery brioche bun with barrel cured pickles, creating another culinary masterpiece.

“Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since. We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I’m especially excited to bring to our guests,” says Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America.

In true Popeyes fashion, a new Chicken Sandwich can elicit lines out the door, often resembling that of a hyped streetwear drop. In honor of hype culture, Popeyes teased this launch by drawing inspiration from it, with silhouettes of a new sandwich for a hint of what was to come while leaving much to the imagination. For fans nationwide wanting early access to the reveal, the brand offered them an exclusive chance to get their hands on the new mystery menu item at popeyesblinddrop.com. 25 winning fans got to taste the hype before the lines even begin while also receiving exclusive merch and a hype pass gift card to Popeyes.

Tomorrow, in celebration of fans that are willing to wait for the best of the best, Popeyes aims to alleviate guests having to wait in two long lines that day – streetwear and chicken sandwich lines. Popeyes will be popping up on Melrose and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, home to some of the most influential streetwear retailers, to give those patient fans a taste of the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich while waiting for the latest hot drop.

Beginning Tuesday, The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich will be available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.