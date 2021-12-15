Popeyes Reveals Aggressive Growth Plan for France

Today, the Popeyes brand and leading French restaurant group, napaqaro, announced an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in France and Monaco, with plans to open hundreds of restaurants across multiple formats over the coming years.

French guests can soon look forward to enjoying Popeyes world-famous products, such as the brand’s signature Chicken Sandwich, which was one of the most successful product launches in Quick Service Restaurant history when it was released in the USA in August 2019.

"We're delighted to announce this landmark agreement for Popeyes and can’t wait to introduce our iconic chicken to France, one of the largest [quick-service restaurant] markets in the world." says David Shear, President RBI International, parent company of Popeyes. “This is another significant step in Popeyes’ European journey and follows successful entries into Spain and most recently the UK. Today’s announcement demonstrates our ability to partner with leading institutional investors who have backed best-in-class local operators.”

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes’ famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique. Popeyes is committed to replicating its successful formula for French guests using fresh and locally sourced French chicken. The menu is managed by an in-house team of professionally trained chefs with a passion for honoring the past while innovating Louisiana flavor, food, and traditions, making it a point of reference for Michelin-starred Chefs and celebrities alike.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Restaurant Brands International, one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies, to introduce Popeyes in France. This new partnership confirms napaqaro’s ambition to build the future of the restaurant industry in France, offering a unique customer experience to our guests and families,” says Jocelyn Olive, President and CEO of napaqaro. “With 100% of our chickens born and raised in France, natural ingredients sourced locally, and proprietary family recipes, Popeyes in France will aspire to be at the forefront in leading [quick-service restaurant] towards utilizing sustainable and responsibly sourced ingredients wherever possible.”

The first Popeyes in France is set to open in 2022, with hundreds of restaurants expected to follow over the coming years. This launch will lead to major investment in market-leading talent and digital innovation and create hundreds of new jobs spanning critical operational roles in construction, supply chain and distribution. The brand plans to provide a direct boost to the French hospitality sector by hiring talent to prepare and serve Popeyes’ world-famous products.

Popeyes is committed to bringing a market-leading digital experience to French guests, utilizing personalization and the latest service channels to serve our guests in the iconic hospitable way that is characteristic of the brand.

Today's announcement reflects the global appeal of Popeyes and contributes to the ambitious brand expansion plan. Other international expansions announced during 2021 include the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Romania, and India.

The partnership between napaqaro, one of the largest restaurant groups in France, and Restaurant Brands International, one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies, will strategically complement napaqaro’s portfolio of activities, which already covers casual dining (Buffalo Grill, Courtepaille), dark kitchens and digital activities (Bun Meat Bun). napaqaro is backed by TDR Capital, a leading private equity firm managing funds with over €10 billion of committed capital with decades of experience in the hospitality sector.