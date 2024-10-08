Just in time for Halloween, Popeyes is back with an exciting new addition to its famous Chicken Sandwich lineup—the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich, launching October 7th for a limited time alongside a spooky good offer of free Chocolate Chip Biscuits with new Chick or Treat promotion.

The new Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich features a crispy, made with all-white meat chicken breast buttermilk-battered to perfection, served on a butter-toasted brioche bun with crunchy barrel-cured pickles, and topped with chili-infused Ghost Pepper Sauce. This new offering is indulgent, flavorful, and gives just the right kick to make your taste buds tingle without overwhelming the senses—this sandwich is scary good, but not scary spicy!

From October 7 through the 31st, Popeyes is treating guests to a limited-time Chick or Treat promotion. With any purchase over $5 (like the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich), guests can score a free Chocolate Chip Biscuit with their purchase when they ask for the promo at checkout, or order on the web or the Popeyes app. So go ahead and plan to get your ‘Chick and your Treat this Halloween with Popeyes.

To quench your thirst for fall flavors, Popeyes is also launching its new Apple Cranberry Tea & Lemonade on October 7th. This limited-time beverage combines Popeyes Signature Tea or Lemonade with the crisp sweetness of apple, accompanied by the flavors of tart cranberry and warm spice —making it the perfect pairing for the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich.

Try the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich and Chocolate Biscuit before it ghosts you—available in-restaurant, through the Popeyes App, or on http://Popeyes.com for a limited time only.