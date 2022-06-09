Popeyes to Sell Chicken for 59 Cents in Honor of 50th Anniversary

Popeyes kicks off its month-long celebration of its 50th Anniversary with a very special offer & brand anthem video.

The southern brand was founded in 1972 by Al Copeland in New Orleans, and since opening doors on June 12th, it has offered guests its signature fried chicken and southern sides that mimic the delicious homemade food you would find walking into any kitchen in the south. The Popeyes brand's Louisiana roots and bold Cajun flavors have allowed the brand stand apart, while staying true to values and recipes have allowed their iconic products to stand the test of time. This includes culinary traditions like hand battering, hand breading, and 12-hour marination all to create that one of a kind crunch found on their flagship chicken. This commitment to quality chicken takes love.

To celebrate their 50th Anniversary on June 12th, Popeyes is thanking its guests with a special throwback offer on their signature fried chicken that put the brand on the map all those years ago. Popeyes digital only anniversary deal comes with 2 pieces of its signature bone-in-chicken for 59 cents with a $5 minimum purchase through mobile order and pay on the Popeyes App and Popeyes.com beginning on their anniversary on June 12th through June 19th. Yes, this price matches the one they were serving up on this day in 1972.