Popeyes Signs Deal to Grow in Romania

The Popeyes brand and Sterling Cruise announced a new exclusive development agreement to grow the Popeyes brand in Romania, with a commitment to open 90 restaurants over the next ten years. This will be the restaurant chain’s first entry into the region.

"We’re excited to share big news from Romania, where we have announced ambitious plans to bring the country one of the globe’s most popular fried chicken restaurants,” says David Shear, President, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, International Markets. “Popeyes is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in the US. Our entry into Romania illustrates our commitment to serving our signature blend of spices, flavors and experience to more guests around the world.”

This agreement marks a continuation of Popeyes expansion plans in Europe, where the restaurant brand is already present in Spain and Switzerland, and is scheduled to open later this year in the U.K. Romanian chicken lovers can soon look forward to getting their hands on Popeyes world-famous products, including the brand’s signature Chicken Sandwich and more. Popeyes has followed the same recipe for nearly 50 years; its famous fried chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique. The menu is managed by an in-house team of professionally trained chefs with a passion for honoring the past while innovating Louisiana flavor, food, and traditions.

“We are incredibly proud to bring the famous Popeyes brand to diners in Romania. Our guests will love the iconic Popeyes experience and incredible chicken that makes this brand so famous around the globe,” says a spokesperson for Sterling Cruise. “In addition, this new market entry will contribute to the Romanian economy by creating hundreds of new jobs over the coming years. We couldn’t be more excited.”

In addition to its mouthwatering food, Popeyes is committed to providing diners with a best-in-class guest experience, both in-restaurant and online. The brand is bringing its market-leading digital experience to Romania with an emphasis on making food ordering as seamless as possible. Popeyes restaurants will feature Digital Ordering Screens, Mobile Ordering, Table Service and Delivery, so that guests can conveniently order and enjoy delicious Popeyes food however they prefer.

Sterling Cruise is a multi-brand restaurant group established in 2014 that currently operates close to 40 restaurants throughout Romania. The first Popeyes restaurant in Romania is scheduled to open in 2022.