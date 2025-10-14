Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is officially returning for Thanksgiving!

Pre-seasoned and pre-cooked, the 11–13 lb. turkeys arrive frozen and ready to simply thaw, heat and serve, making Thanksgiving hosting stress-free and leaving you with more time to enjoy holiday festivities with your loved ones. Turkeys are priced starting at $54.99 for in-restaurant pick up and $99 for orders placed through popeyes.com/turkeys for delivery (price inclusive of taxes, shipping and handling). And of course, no Thanksgiving feast is complete without sides. Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey pairs perfectly with their signature sides such as, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, with Cajun Gravy and famous Buttermilk Biscuits.

But that’s not all this holiday season! Starting now through Oct 19th, with any purchase, Popeyes will be giving away a FREE signature sauce! Popeyes new Signature Sauce, inspired by New Orleans’ Cajun flavors, blends the Cajun trinity of bell pepper, celery, onion and a hint of heat.

In addition, Popeyes is also bringing back its fan-favorite Big Box deal, complete with your choice of Signature Chicken or 3pc Tenders, two sides, a biscuit and Popeyes new Signature Sauce all for $6.