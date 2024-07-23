Popeyes is giving away free Chicken Sandwiches to honor National Intern Day, on July 25th.

Popeyes says: Interns, Bring Lunch Back for yourself, on US. Popeyes is giving away free Chicken Sandwiches across America with a $10 purchase on the Popeyes app and popeyes.com. Interns, you put in those extra hours. Ran those extra coffee runs and lunch pick-ups. Knocked out the work of your superiors. Researched and presented. As the summer interns of 2024: You. Ate. So now, we want you to eat – for free.

No matter what stage of the corporate ladder, you are; interns, bosses, supervisors, mentors or leaders, we want you to celebrate the 2024 Summer interns in your life with a more vibrant lunch choice.