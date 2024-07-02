Last week, Popeyes announced the expansion of its Wings platform with the addition of Boneless Wings to menus nationwide.

As the brand was listening into conversations on social media, they found not all Wing lovers are Boneless Believers. The internet frequently buzzes with skepticism and division over boneless wings being a member of the wing family. In fact, about 63,000 people have tweeted their disdain for boneless wings on the internet. Commentary on the topic is huge, with foodies, influencers, athletes and even comedians sharing their passionate stance on the matter. So Popeyes is officially joining in on the conversation with their stance: Boneless Wings are Wings and theirs will turn you into a Boneless Believer.

With National Fried Chicken Day around the corner, Popeyes is on a mission to convert even the loudest Boneless Deniers into believers. Confident that one bite of its new Boneless Wings is all it takes to win over the skeptics, Popeyes set out to connect with the thousands of users on X who publicly proclaimed their anti-boneless wing beliefs to offer codes redeemable on the Popeyes website and app for free 6 piece Boneless Wings with any purchase made on the Popeyes website or app on one day only: July 6, National Fried Chicken Day. There is risk that the brand gets kicked off the social media platform for this stunt, but Popeyes is such a believer in their Boneless Wings they are willing to get shut down- even on National Fried Chicken Day.

Popeyes isn’t forgetting about its loyal believers either. Those who have been a Boneless Believer from the jump (shoutout to y’all!) or those who just want free wings are being rewarded for their boneless enthusiasm with an offer for free 6 piece Boneless Wings with a $10 purchase.

“When planning our Boneless Wings launch, we noticed a lot of people have pretty strong opinions about them – and many claim their minds can’t be changed. We’re here to challenge that,” said Jeff Klein, President of Popeyes North America. “Our Boneless Wings can win over the tastebuds and the keyboards of even the most stubborn Boneless Deniers, and to prove it we’re giving everyone a chance to try them this National Fried Chicken Day.”

To celebrate the launch last week, Popeyes tapped actor, comedian, writer, producer, and notorious Boneless Denier, Jimmy O. Yang, who is best known for his roles in Love Hard, Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, and Space Force, and ultimately converted him to a Boneless Believer. Jimmy is so passionate about the brand’s delicious new offering he’s encouraging others to give them a try too in the new campaign here.

Popeyes new Boneless Wings are available in six signature mouth-watering flavors: Classic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet ‘N Spicy, Roasted Garlic Parmesan. Each boneless wing is made from tender all-white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to crispy perfection. Popeyes Boneless Wings are made with their classic base, and whether you prefer a mild or a spicy kick, there’s a sauce flavor for every taste bud.

The new Boneless Wings are available now at participating Popeyes locations nationwide. For more details on the Boneless Wings and other offerings, please visit Popeyes.com.