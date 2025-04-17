Just in time for the highest holiday of the year, Popeyes is dropping a deal with their Munchies Menu exclusively in the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com from 4/14–4/20 — designed to satisfy every crispy, crunchy and pickle-glazed craving. Starting on 4/14, Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches*, including the new Pickle Glaze Chicken Sandwich, will be $4.20 when customers order through the Popeyes app or website for pickup or delivery.

When the munchies hit, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is the real MVP. It’s got that perfectly crispy, juicy whole chicken breast, topped with your choice of house classic or spicy mayo and crunchy barrel-cured pickles — all tucked inside a warm, buttery brioche bun that’s baked to perfection. Whether you’re feeling bold, spicy or just plain hungry, this sandwich always delivers the flavor you’re craving.

Whether fans are celebrating 4/20 with friends or just want to get a little elevated on flavor, this limited time offer hits the spot.

*Offer does not include the Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich

