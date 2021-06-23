Popeyes to Unveil New Lemonade Drinks

Starting Thursday, June 24, Popeyes is adding a new lemonade platform to its menu.

Right in time for summer, Popeyes will be launching both a Premium classic Lemonade and a Strawberry Lemonade, both of which come in Chilled and Frozen varieties. These new beverages are made with cane sugar and real strawberry. They also make a perfect pairing with classic Popeyes menu items like our iconic Chicken Sandwich, signature chicken or tenders.

With that in mind Popeyes is introducing a brand-new offering, the “I Don’t Know Meal.”

For all the times your significant other hits you with an “I don’t know” to your “What do you want to eat?” Popeyes is offering guests the “I Don’t Know Meal”, which includes any of our premium lemonades free with our Chicken Sandwich when you add the IDK Meal offer to your next order online or through the Popeyes app. The combination of the savory, juicy, salty, hot, and crunchy Chicken Sandwich and the sweet, sour, cold and fruity Strawberry Lemonade essentially covers the entire spectrum of taste, making it the perfect meal to satisfy any indecisive partner’s hunger.

The “I Don’t Know Meal” will be available at participating US restaurants for a limited time, only on the Popeyes app or online.