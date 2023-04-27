Popeyes Unveils New Campaign: 'We Don’t Make Sense, We Make Chicken'

Popeyes on Thursday launched a new campaign, “We Don’t Make Sense, We Make Chicken.”

The campaign brings the magic of the brand’s hometown of New Orleans to serve as the catalyst to tell a rich story about Popeyes culinary credentials. Leveraging the brand’s Louisiana heritage, the new spots focus on the slow, time-honored, homemade traditions of Southern cooking that contribute to the delicious crunch and robust Cajun flavors served to guests every day. From 12-hour marination to hand battered and hand breaded in restaurant, to frying up our signature chicken fresh - it often doesn’t make sense, but as the campaign notes, these unique cooking techniques helps make Popeyes chicken great.

As the chicken category continues to grow and popularity among consumers increases, Popeyes new campaign differentiates itself among competitors and sets the stage for the brand’s future. Popeyes birthplace, New Orleans, provides the perfect backdrop to tell its heritage story and highlight its food quality, culinary credibility, and great taste. Essentially – New Orleans is the brand’s spokesperson.

The campaign launches digitally in May followed by out-of-home and television executions unveiled nationwide in June. This campaign was created in partnership with Popeyes new creative agency of record, McKinney.