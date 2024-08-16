According a 2023 LinkedIn survey, 80% of professionals experience the “Sunday Scaries,” with over 90% of Millennials and Generation Z reporting to be anxious about getting back into the routine of the work/school week. As the end of summer nears and the back-to-school season approaches, Popeyes says, “We’re open on Sundays, and we’re here to bring a little comfort to Sunday Scaries – in the form of fried chicken.”

Introducing the Popeyes Sunday Scaries Menu—crafted specifically to make the start of the week a little less daunting as we get back into our routines after Summer. Popeyes is launching a special promotion as part of the Sunday Scaries Menu: a free Chicken Sandwich with any $10 purchase, available every Sunday from August 18th through September 8th. Terms apply.

Key Details: