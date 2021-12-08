Popeyes Unveils Ugly Holiday Sweater and Beanie Hat

To celebrate the holiday season, Popeyes is bringing back the fan favorite Popeyes Ugly Holiday Sweater, and this year, the beloved Cajun brand is also launching a holiday Beanie Hat to give fans the ultimate winter bundle!

Popeyes is once again partnering with UglyChristmasSweater.com to bring festive winter wear to fans across the country. The Ugly Holiday Sweater and new Beanie Hat, sold in a bundle pack, is the perfect gift that also supports a good cause. In the season of giving, the profits from the bundle will be donated to the Popeyes Foundation, a charitable organization whose goal is to support and bring relief to families and children in need.

The Popeyes Foundation was founded with the mission to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need. This is brought to life in two ways. For team members, the Popeyes Foundation Family Fund assists with the immediate needs of employees or their family members who may be victims of disasters or other emergency relief hardship situations. For the community, the Popeyes Foundation works with philanthropic partners to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive.

Starting today, December 8th, Popeyes fans can purchase their very own Popeyes Ugly Holiday Sweater and new Beanie Hat on UglyChristmasSweater.com for $54.99 while supplies last.