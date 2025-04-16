Popmenu, a leading provider of restaurant technology and Oracle partner, announced that its digital marketing and online ordering solutions are available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and integrate with Oracle Simphony POS. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The integration of Popmenu’s online ordering solutions with Oracle Simphony POS enables:

Greater efficiency, fewer errors: Online orders for pickup, delivery, and catering that are placed on Popmenu’s platform flow directly into the Simphony POS. This helps eliminate manual uploads and reduces risk of human error.

Online orders for pickup, delivery, and catering that are placed on Popmenu’s platform flow directly into the Simphony POS. This helps eliminate manual uploads and reduces risk of human error. Synchronized menu updates: Any menu changes made in the Simphony POS appear on Popmenu and OpenTable. Operators can also adjust which menu items show up online with simple toggles.

Any menu changes made in the Simphony POS appear on Popmenu and OpenTable. Operators can also adjust which menu items show up online with simple toggles. Better experience for guests and staff: Online ordering is one stop and easy to use.

Online ordering is one stop and easy to use. Easy reporting: All dine-in and online order reports live within the Simphony POS.

Through Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Oracle customers can also take advantage of Popmenu’s interactive menus, custom-built websites, AI-powered marketing, and AI phone answering to drive new and repeat business.

According to Popmenu’s research, 69% of consumers order takeout or delivery or dine at restaurants at least once a week.* Attracting more guests and providing a smooth ordering experience are top-of-mind for restaurant operators who have to compete more aggressively in a tough market.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions.

OCI is a cloud designed to run any application faster, and more securely, for less. OCI can help address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements as it is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 150+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer’s datacenter, across clouds, or in the public cloud. Oracle’s distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud with greater control and flexibility while also providing the consistent performance, SLAs, and global pricing for which OCI has become known.

“Restaurant operators want to remove friction in their ordering process that can hinder productivity and sales. Popmenu’s ordering solutions do just that, making sure online ordering is efficient, accurate, and easy for both guests and staff,” said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. “We’re also excited to help more Oracle customers boost their digital presence and overall order volume through Popmenu’s marketing platform. By joining Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we are underscoring our commitment to the Oracle community and making it easy for customers to benefit from our solutions. Tapping into the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will help Popmenu and our customers to deliver on business needs.”

*Popmenu’s nationwide survey of 1,000 US consumers in November 2024.