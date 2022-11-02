Popmenu Appoints Mark Hoyt as First CFO

Popmenu, a leader in cloud-based restaurant tech for marketing, ordering and on-premise needs, announced today that it has appointed Mark Hoyt its first ever Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of experience driving strong financial performance for global SaaS companies and startups, Hoyt will play a critical part in the ongoing expansion of Popmenu’s business as it delivers on its mission to help restaurants thrive through tech innovation.

Hoyt comes to his new role with an exceptional track record of optimizing business operations and positioning companies for long-term growth. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Loadsmart, where he helped the freight tech company reach unicorn status and triple its valuation to $1.3B within one year in its latest funding round. Before this, he served as the CFO of OneSpan, publicly traded on the Nasdaq, and CFO of Groupon’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division. Hoyt also held financial leadership roles at CareerBuilder, Motorola and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a CPA who holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Miami University.

“I’ve had the good fortune of working with Mark in the past and couldn’t be more excited to have him join Popmenu’s executive team,” says Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. “He’s built an outstanding reputation for sound financial stewardship, fast-paced organic growth and long-term profitability for tech companies. There is a considerable need and appetite for technology among restaurants. Mark’s talents in global financial leadership will be a great asset as Popmenu continues to expand our platform and international footprint to deliver even stronger financial outcomes for our clients and our business.”

“I’ve been closely following Popmenu for a while and have witnessed fantastic growth paired with thoughtful strategy and leadership,” says Hoyt. “I’m thrilled to join a team that is so passionate about helping restaurants and so innovative in how they solve complex problems with easy—and highly effective—tech solutions. Popmenu is only scratching the surface of what is possible in terms of market penetration and adoption. Building on its successful Series C funding round, I can’t wait to help drive an exciting business roadmap that will produce profitable results for all our stakeholders.”

Hoyt’s extensive background in global financial operations, mergers and acquisitions and platform development will serve the company and restaurant industry well. His appointment comes at a time when restaurants are turning to technology in large numbers to bridge labor gaps, simplify operations and grow revenue. Fifty-seven percent of U.S. restaurant owners and operators adopted new technologies during the pandemic and said they continue to explore other technologies to improve their business, according to a nationwide Popmenu study in Q3 2022.

Popmenu serves more than 10,000 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, UK and beyond. Its SEO-driven, interactive menu is core to its product suite, which features website hosting and design, automated remarketing and AI-powered phone answering among other features. Through Popmenu’s online ordering capability, which was created during the pandemic, clients have generated 3.6 million online orders and over $165 million in commission-free revenue. Popmenu’s solutions have also helped clients to capture 5 million followers, generate over 664,000 reviews and answer over 575,000 phone calls with AI technology.