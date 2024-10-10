Building on a successful integration that has created more efficient and profitable operations for restaurants nationwide, restaurant tech leader Popmenu announced an exciting expansion of its partnership with Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for restaurants of all sizes. In addition to menu syncing and direct order flow between platforms, Popmenu is bringing its AI marketing and AI phone answering capabilities to Square customers looking to boost revenue and productivity and manage labor deficits.

“With Popmenu and Square, restaurants get the benefit of two powerful technologies that ensure smooth, accurate ordering operations while generating a higher volume of new and repeat business,” said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. “This is especially critical in a market challenged by an ongoing labor shortage and heightened competition for guests. We see the positive impact we’re making on restaurants’ financial outcomes and look forward to delivering even more value through our integration and Square’s App Marketplace.”

Benefits of Popmenu’s integration with Square include:

Instant menu updates – Menu changes in Square’s POS automatically sync with Popmenu’s interactive menus and OpenTable and will soon sync with delivery partners—so guests always have the latest information.

– Menu changes in Square’s POS automatically sync with Popmenu’s interactive menus and OpenTable and will soon sync with delivery partners—so guests always have the latest information. More accurate orders – Online orders on Popmenu’s platform flow directly into Square’s POS, reducing human error.

– Online orders on Popmenu’s platform flow directly into Square’s POS, reducing human error. Better experience for guests and staff – Online ordering is one stop and easy to use.

– Online ordering is one stop and easy to use. Personalized marketing – Built-in data capture enables automated marketing that is based on guest preferences and behavior. Soon the integration will effortlessly sync in-store and online guest data to create more comprehensive guest profiles and provide even more targeted marketing—all with a simple switch.

– Built-in data capture enables automated marketing that is based on guest preferences and behavior. Soon the integration will effortlessly sync in-store and online guest data to create more comprehensive guest profiles and provide even more targeted marketing—all with a simple switch. Easy reporting – All dine-in and online order reports conveniently live within Square’s POS.

Popmenu’s AI offerings can help Square customers to save time while multiplying revenue opportunities:

AI Marketing automatically creates a full month of emails, texts, and social posts that are based on the restaurant’s dishes, events, reviews, and more.

AI Answering fields calls 24/7 with custom greetings and responses, promotes specials and events, prioritizes return calls, and sends links for orders and reservations.

To make it even easier for restaurants to take advantage of this partnership, Popmenu is bundling its most popular features at a special rate for Square customers. The offer is available for a limited time.