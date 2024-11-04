Pop’s Beef, is ringing in the holidays with a heartwarming mission – to collect toys for local kids in need. This November, the beloved fast-casual franchise known for its fresh, house-made Italian sausage, beefs, and more, is kicking off its annual Toys for Tots Donation Drive. Starting November 4th, all Pop’s Beef locations will be accepting new, unwrapped toys, and guests are encouraged to donate and help spread the holiday cheer.

“We’re asking everyone in our community to come out and donate to make sure no child is left without a gift this holiday season,” said Frank Radochonski, Founder of Pop’s Beef. “Every toy counts, and it’s heartwarming to see our customers make such a big difference for local kids year after year.”

How to Get Involved:

When : Donations will be accepted from November 4th to December 13th.

Where : All Pop's Beef locations across Illinois and Indiana.

Why: Help Pop's surpass last year's total of 3,000 toys collected and make a positive impact for children in need.

Local franchise owners are also excited to rally their communities for the drive. “Pop’s has always been about more than just great food. It’s about family, community, and making sure we give back,” said Burke Matyas, Owner of Pop’s Beef Tinley Park. “Seeing how our customers come together to support local kids is really inspiring. I’m so proud to be part of it.”

In addition to the Toys for Tots drive, Pop’s Beef is continuing its commitment to supporting the community through other initiatives this holiday season. On Veterans Day (November 11th), all veterans and active-duty military members who visit any Pop’s Beef location with a valid military ID will be treated to a free sandwich, as a heartfelt thank you for their service. Additionally, Pop’s will partner with the American Red Cross for a December blood drive, further demonstrating the brand’s dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those it serves.

Founded in 1980, Pop’s Beef has grown to become a staple in the Chicago area, known not only for its iconic beef sandwiches but also for its strong community involvement. This holiday season, Pop’s is proud to bring the community together to make a difference in the lives of children and beyond.