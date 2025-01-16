Pop’s Beef, the fast casual franchise serving up fresh house made Italian sausage, beefs, and more, is closing out 2024 on a high note as it gears up for its 45th anniversary in March 2025. Over the past year, the brand expanded its footprint, launched several promotions, and strengthened its ties to the communities it serves, setting the stage for a landmark year ahead.

Expanding the Brand’s Footprint

In 2024, Pop’s Beef continued its expansion with the opening of a new location in Portage, Indiana. This addition brings the brand’s signature flavors to an even wider audience, cementing its reputation as a beloved regional staple.

Strengthening Community Ties

Pop’s Beef demonstrated its commitment to the communities it serves through a range of impactful initiatives. The brand celebrated National Italian Beef Day and National Hot Dog Month with exclusive promotions, discounts, and merchandise giveaways for its loyal customers.

During the holiday season, Pop’s hosted its annual Toys for Tots donation drive, collecting a record number of new, unwrapped toys to brighten the holidays for local families. Additionally, a partnership with the American Red Cross resulted in a successful blood drive in December, collecting over 45 units of blood. To thank participants, Pop’s Beef offered complimentary hot dogs and T-shirts.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Since its founding in 1980, Pop’s Beef has grown to 16 franchise locations across Illinois and Indiana, thriving as a family-run business with deep community roots. As the company prepares to celebrate its 45th anniversary, it reflects on its journey and the support it has received along the way.

“As we approach our 45th year, we’re reflecting on our journey and the incredible support we’ve received from our guests and franchisees,” said Frank Radochonski, Founder of Pop’s Beef. “2024 was a year of growth and giving back, and we’re excited to continue that momentum into 2025.”

With its milestone anniversary on the horizon, Pop’s is setting ambitious goals for the new year, including further expansion, enhanced community initiatives, and new menu innovations that will keep guests coming back for more.