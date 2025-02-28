Pop’s Beef, the beloved fast-casual franchise serving up fresh, house-made Italian beef, sausages, and more, is celebrating 45 years of serving its loyal customers. Since opening in 1980, founder Frank Radochonski has grown Pop’s Beef from a single neighborhood spot into a regional favorite with locations across Illinois and Indiana, all while keeping it a true family business.

“When I opened Pop’s 45 years ago, I never could have imagined what it would become. I just wanted to serve great food and build something special with my family and friends, and it’s incredible to see how this place has grown,” said Frank. “While I may not be behind the grill anymore, Pop’s will always be home to me. I’m beyond grateful for everyone who has made it part of their own story.”

Anniversary Specials & Giveaways

To thank customers for 45 years of support, Pop’s Beef is rolling out five weeks of exclusive deals and giveaways throughout March.

Monday Specials

Enjoy these customer-favorite menu items at a special price each Monday:

March 3: $1.99 Hot Dog (includes fries)

$1.99 Hot Dog (includes fries) March 10: $1.99 Cheeseburger

$1.99 Cheeseburger March 17: $2.99 Meatball Sandwich

$2.99 Meatball Sandwich March 24: $3.99 Italian Sausage Sandwich

$3.99 Italian Sausage Sandwich March 31: $4.99 6” Italian Beef Sandwich

Five Weeks of Giveaways

Throughout March, customers can enjoy:

Cubs & White Sox baseball schedule magnets

Koozies, chapsticks, and bag clips

Special scratch-off cards (week of March 24) with prizes such as a free Hot Dog, free ½ Fry, and free Regular Drink.

To close out the 45th year celebration, each Pop’s location will randomly select two lucky customers to win a $45 gift card.

A Pop’s Beef Family Legacy

As Pop’s Beef marks this milestone, it also looks to the future. Frank’s children, Kacie Dancy and Frankie Radochonski, have become key figures in the brand’s continued success—Kacie as VP of Operations, ensuring quality and service, and Frankie as a multi-unit franchise owner, helping expand the business.

“I never imagined this would be my kids’ legacy when I started,” said Frank. “It’s humbling to see them carry the torch and grow Pop’s Beef in ways I never could have dreamed. It’s truly a family effort, and I couldn’t be more proud.”