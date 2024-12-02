Pop’s Beef is giving back this holiday season in a big way, joining forces with the American Red Cross to host a life-saving blood drive on December 9, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the American Legion in Worth.

In addition to offering a crucial opportunity for the community to donate blood, Pop’s Beef is bringing its hot dog cart indoors, providing delicious hot dogs to all blood donors. The American Red Cross will also be giving away gift cards to show their appreciation for those who donate.

How to Get Involved

Pop’s Beef encourages everyone to sign up ahead of time to reserve a spot for blood donation. Visit the RedCrossBlog.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule your appointment.

When: December 9 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Where: 11001 S Depot St, Worth, IL

Sign-Up: Click HERE to sign up for an appointment

A Personal Connection to the Cause

This event is especially meaningful for Kacie Radochonski, VP of Operations, who has a deeply personal connection to the importance of blood donations. Earlier this year, Kacie experienced severe complications during childbirth and required an emergency c-section. In that moment, her life depended on receiving 34 units of blood—over three times the average volume in an adult body. Without the generous donations from selfless individuals, she would not be here today.

“This cause is incredibly important, especially given the huge demand for blood and platelets in the wake of recent hurricanes that have devastated communities across the country. But beyond the broader need, this cause is personally meaningful to me,” Kacie said. “The blood I received saved my life, and now I want to pay that forward in the most meaningful way possible. Please, consider donating—whether it’s at our upcoming drive or at a donation site near you. What you give can make all the difference, just as it did for me.”