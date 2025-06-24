This July, Pop’s Beef – the iconic fast-casual franchise known for its house-made Italian beef, sausage, and signature all-beef hot dogs – is celebrating National Hot Dog Month in a big way. With weekly deals and customer appreciation givebacks planned for National Hot Dog Day on July 16, Pop’s is serving summer the Chicago way.

Throughout July, guests can enjoy Wiener Wednesdays, a fan-favorite promotion offering $2.99 hot dogs with fries every Wednesday at participating locations (limits vary by location).

The biggest celebration happens on Tuesday, July 16—National Hot Dog Day—when Pop’s will offer $1.99 hot dogs all day at participating locations, with limits varying by location. Plus, the first 50 customers at each location will receive a free hot dog (limit one per customer), giving fans even more reason to join the festivities early.

“Hot Dog Month is always a fun tradition for us. It’s something our customers look forward to, and so do we,” said Frank Radochonski, Founder of Pop’s Beef. “It’s a chance to enjoy some great food and thank the people who’ve made Pop’s part of their summer for years. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and it never gets old seeing families come in, grabbing their favorite meal, and making a memory out of it.”

Founded in 1980, Pop’s Beef has grown to 16 locations across Illinois and Indiana while maintaining its family-run roots and community-first focus. Known for freshly sliced proprietary meats, affordable prices, and a neighborhood feel, Pop’s continues to give back through partnerships with schools, first responders, and local organizations.

“National Hot Dog Month is a celebration of the people and communities that make Pop’s Beef so special,” said Kacie Dancy, VP of Operations. “We’re proud of the incredible bond we’ve built with our guests and franchisees, many of whom started out as loyal customers. This is our way of saying thank you and creating more moments of joy and connection.”

Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or lining up early for free hot dogs on July 16, Pop’s invites everyone to celebrate summer with a bite of tradition.