Pop's Italian Beef and Sausage Opens in Joliet, Illinois

Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage, the Chicagoland staple known for its savory Italian beef sandwiches, announced the opening of a new location in Joliet. Conveniently located at 1866 W. Jefferson Street, the new restaurant joins the other 16 open locations throughout South Suburban Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

“We are beyond excited to be opening the second Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage in Joliet,” says Joe Haberkorn III, local resident and co-owner of the new Joliet restaurant. “I grew up eating Pop’s, and I would have never imagined that years later I would be opening a location of my own with my father, and helping the restaurant grow across suburban Chicago. The city of Joliet has been so supportive every step of the way to help us open. I am thrilled to be sharing this experience with local community members,”

Haberkorn III is the co-owner and operator of the new Joliet restaurant, along with his father, Joe Haberkorn Jr. The 23-year-old grew up visiting the original restaurant in Palos Heights frequently, where he watched his father develop a long-term relationship with Frank Radochonski, the founder of Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage. Haberkorn Jr. is well-versed in the restaurant industry as he has owned and operated multiple restaurants for 40+ years, and Haberkorn III has worked alongside his father leading restaurant operations since graduating in 2020.

“Haberkorn’s passion and experience for restaurant operations has set him up to be a successful owner of the newest Pop’s location in Joliet,” says Kacie Radochonski, director of operations for Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage. “The Haberkorns both believe in the Pop’s concept whole heartedly, and they are the perfect duo to grow our presence in Joliet. We’re confident that this location will quickly become a local favorite.”

Pop’s Beef is known for its savory Italian beef, sliced and cooked fresh daily and their commitment to high quality menu items and impeccable service. The signature Italian beef and sausage sandwiches are topped with your choice of homemade Giardiniera or cooked sweet peppers.

Hours of operation at the new Joliet location are Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.