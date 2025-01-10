PopUp Bagels, the “Not famous but known” bagel shop, announced the opening of its first Boston location in Boston Seaport’s The Superette at 70 Pier 4 Blvd, Suite 330, Boston, MA 02210.

This store opening marks a major milestone for PopUp Bagels as Boston becomes home to the brand’s first franchised location. The new 770-square-foot shop will bring Bostonians the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC and Connecticut. Open seven days a week from 7 AM to 3 PM, the shop will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

“Expanding to Boston is an exciting step for us,” says founder Adam Goldberg. “This is a city with such a rich food culture and a strong sense of community, and we’re thrilled to bring something new to the table. Boston is not just another city for us—it’s the beginning of a new chapter as we continue to grow.”

The grand opening is set for January 10, and we’re planning a celebration to remember. Guests can look forward to fresh, hot bagels, unique schmear flavors, and a few exciting surprises. For the much-anticipated opening collaboration, we’re thrilled to announce the return of our TikTok-famous Grillo’s Pickles Pickle de Gallo schmear—available exclusively at the Boston location during its opening celebration.

“PopUp Bagels brings something completely new to Boston,” says Brian Harrington, owner and operator of the Seaport location. “These bagels are about more than just great taste—they’re a whole new way to enjoy a classic. I’m excited to see how Boston embraces it.”

The brand has become a phenomenon, expanding to multiple permanent and seasonal locations across Connecticut, New York City, Long Island, and beyond. But what sets PopUp Bagels apart is the experience. Every bagel is baked fresh and served hot, whole, and straight from the oven—no slicing, no sandwiches. Whether you prefer to grip, rip, and dip right on the street or take our bagels home to enjoy in countless ways, PopUp Bagels is all about celebrating simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel.