PopUp Bagels, the acclaimed “Not Famous But Known” bagel concept, is expanding nationally with a new franchising strategy. With plans to bring its concept to major markets and open numerous new locations across the country, the company has appointed Tory Bartlett as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2024, to lead this effort. Bartlett’s expertise will guide PopUp Bagels in scaling thoughtfully as it seeks to introduce its acclaimed “Grip, Rip, and Dip” bagel concept nationwide.

The franchising effort follows the 2024 closing of a Series B funding round led by Stripes. Previous rounds of investment have included Stripes, Hollywood producer and food investor John Davis, Darren Rovell, and other well-known figures in business, athletics, and entertainment.

“PopUp Bagels has something truly special, and I’m excited to lead the brand through this next phase of national expansion. With a strong foundation already in place, my focus is on scaling thoughtfully while preserving the high quality and uniqueness that set PopUp Bagels apart,” said Bartlett. His focus on simplifying operations and maintaining high standards—serving fresh, hot, whole bagels—will be central to PopUp Bagels’ mission as it grows.

Before joining PopUp Bagels, Tory Bartlett served as Chief Brand Officer at Moe’s Southwest Grill and held leadership roles at Schlotzsky’s and Southern Proper Hospitality. He brings extensive experience in brand growth, franchising, and operational strategy.

“Tory’s experience in driving growth through franchising makes him the ideal leader for PopUp Bagels as we expand,” said Adam Goldberg, founder and former CEO, now Chief Brand Officer. “His strategic vision aligns perfectly with our plans to scale while maintaining the quality and culture that set us apart.”