PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding into Florida. Tampa is the first franchise location in the state.

Since the brand’s debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has morphed from humble beginnings to an award-winning company known for its unique business model, featuring hot and whole bagels, weekly schmear flavors and impressive brand collaborations. What started out of founder Adam Goldberg’s backyard window is now a defining icon of New York’s bagel culture with multiple pop-ups and permanent locations.

“We’re super excited to launch in Tampa,” said PopUp Bagels Founder Adam Goldberg. “Tampa has always been one of my favorite cities, and this will be awesome for the people who live here and love great bagels.”

Expanding to Florida marks a major milestone for PopUp Bagels, bringing its award-winning bagels to a region that has long craved high-quality bagels made fresh daily. The 30 new locations will deliver the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC, Connecticut, and beyond. The shops will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

“After meeting with Adam and the entire PopUp team, we are thrilled to partner with them to grow the Florida market,” said Kal Gullapalli. “Florida deserves great bagels, and PopUp has the best product out there. We plan to open locations in Tampa and Orlando in 2025.”

What sets PopUp Bagels apart is the experience. Every bagel is baked fresh and served hot, whole, and straight from the oven – no slicing, no sandwiches. Whether you prefer to grip, rip, and dip right on the street or take our bagels home to enjoy in countless ways, PopUp Bagels is all about celebrating simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel.

Beyond its franchising efforts, PopUp Bagels is also expanding with company-owned locations in Florida, including Delray Beach, the Miami area, and West Palm Beach, further cementing its presence in the Sunshine State.