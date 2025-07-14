Port of Subs, the celebrated 50-year legacy sandwich brand driving nationwide expansion, proudly announces its latest development deal. With 20 units expected to open across the Hampton Roads/Tidewater Area of Virginia, this agreement is spearheaded by local entrepreneur Dan Hudson.

Hudson brings a unique blend of military leadership, operational strategy, and lifelong brand loyalty to the table. A former Marine, Navy Diver, and Submarine Warfare Officer, Hudson has built a distinguished post-service career in data science and executive leadership. Now based in Virginia Beach, Hudson is leveraging his experience to build a value-driven business that prioritizes community engagement and long-term regional growth.

“Beyond my professional experience, my connection to Port of Subs is personal. I went to high school in Reno, Nevada, the area where Port of Subs was founded and initially grew. It was my go-to restaurant for lunch off campus with friends and getting my favorite sub from there is always on my to-do list whenever I visit family and friends,” said Hudson. “Now, with the brand expanding nationally, I am excited about the opportunity to bring Port of Subs to a new market as both a franchisee and a regional developer. I know firsthand the loyalty and enthusiasm that Port of Subs generates among its customers, and I want to bring that same experience to the Hampton Roads/Tidewater Area of Virginia.”

Port of Subs is adding to its 70-unit deal signed earlier this year to introduce the brand to the Washington D.C. Metro Area, bringing a total of 90 locations to the region. The rollout of Hudson’s restaurants will begin with a flagship location, projected to open in early 2026. Hudson will oversee day-to-day strategic operations and support across his territories, while his wife, Becca Hudson, will play a key role in community engagement and catering outreach.

“Dan’s veteran status, extensive background and deep connection with our brand made him an ideal addition to the Port of Subs franchise community,” said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “His proven leadership and genuine passion for the brand will be tremendous assets to our expanding franchise network. We’re excited to support his growth in the Hampton Roads/Tidewater market and look forward to bringing the authentic Port of Subs experience to these new neighborhoods.”

The brand’s expansion is powered by Area 15 Ventures, led by visionary RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger in partnership with Port of Subs’ interim CEO and A15 partner, Adam Contos. Port of Subs is experiencing significant growth, with over 450 new units currently in development nationwide, a testament to its popular business model and loyal customer base.

This continued expansion in Virginia is a focus for Port of Subs as the brand strengthens its presence in the Mid-Atlantic and brings its celebrated menu and customer-centric approach to new neighborhoods everywhere.