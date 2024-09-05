Port of Subs, the iconic 50-year legacy sandwich brand is dominating the QSR industry with record-breaking growth driven by regional developers and multi-unit operators. The latest milestone in the brand’s expansion comes with the announcement of a 30-store development agreement with seasoned entrepreneurs Michelle and Robert Lucas, who will further solidify Port of Subs’ footprint in California by introducing new locations throughout the greater Sacramento region.

Port of Subs has long been recognized across the West Coast as a beloved neighborhood sandwich shop, known for bringing communities together over delicious high-quality food. With an established presence in cities like Rocklin and Rancho Cordova, this new agreement will see the brand extend its reach into key areas such as Auburn, Roseville, and Elk Grove. The first of these new locations is slated to open in early 2025.

“Port of Subs resonates deeply with communities for its strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Michelle Lucas. “These core values drew Robert and me to the brand, and as we became more familiar with the business model and met the impressive leadership team, we knew this was the brand we wanted to be part of. We see tremendous potential for Port of Subs in Sacramento and are confident that these new locations will be a welcome addition to the community.”

Port of Subs has established itself as a leading sandwich franchise, backed by the support of Area 15 Ventures and its visionary leader, RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger. The brand is experiencing unprecedented nationwide growth for the first time in its 50-year history, with more than 230 new units currently in development. The increasing demand for Port of Subs is a result of the brand’s rich history, stellar business model and fantastically delicious subs.

“Port of Subs’ strategic expansion into key markets like Sacramento allows our brand to connect with more communities than ever before,” said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “Franchisees like Michelle and Robert Lucas have been instrumental in our growth. Their business acumen and dedication to expanding our reach has added significantly to maintaining a leadership position in the highly competitive QSR industry.”