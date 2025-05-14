Port of Subs, the celebrated 50-year legacy sandwich brand, proudly announces its latest development deal. Detailing 10 units across the Central California Valley, the agreement is in partnership with entrepreneurial couple, Loveleen and Talwinder Baghri.

Both individuals bring strong backgrounds to this venture, holding various roles at Amazon. Loveleen has held several positions focused on marketing and logistics, while Talwinder’s expertise is within operations management. As they establish their initial restaurants, the duo will focus on strategic development in target markets such as Clovis, Fresno, and Modesto, with the first location on track to open in Modesto by the end of 2025.

“We knew Port of Subs was the right fit for us from the very beginning,” said Loveleen. “The brand’s emphasis on community impact and involvement resonated with us on a deep level. I’ve considered the San Joaquin Valley my home for decades and have spent my whole life contributing to these cities, so after meeting the Port of Subs team, Talwinder and I knew we wanted to join the brand. Our goal is to create an environment employees love, neighbors gather, and an establishment each community can rely on.”

With plans to eventually open a store in their hometown of Clovis, the Baghris are focused on embedding themselves into local neighborhood markets, hosting events, and creating a fun, team-driven environment for both staff and guests.

This agreement comes at a pivotal time of growth for Port of Subs, as the brand continues to attract experienced, community-driven operators eager to expand in high-opportunity markets across the U.S. With strong brand recognition and consistent performance in California, expanding deeper into the Central Valley was a natural next step, offering the perfect blend of loyal customers and untapped development potential.

“Loveleen and Talwinder are exactly the kind of partners we look for—passionate leaders who are invested in their communities and committed to quality,” said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “As we continue to scale across the country, this commitment reinforces the momentum behind our brand and our mission to bring fresh, made-to-order sandwiches to more neighborhoods. With 20+ locations established across California, we’re thrilled to deepen our presence in the Central Valley.”

The brand’s expansion is powered by its partnership with Area 15 Ventures, led by visionary RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger. Port of Subs is experiencing significant growth, with over 450 new units currently in development nationwide, a testament to its popular business model and loyal customer base.