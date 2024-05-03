Port of Subs, the 50-year legacy sandwich brand taking the sub-industry by storm, announced today another regional development agreement to add to its growing roster. This latest deal is with Scott and Jody Sigstad, and details 10 units coming to Central Oregon.

The Sigstad’s are an entrepreneurial duo who bring experience across sales, marketing, operations and business ownership. Though based in Reno, the pair has ties to Oregon and plans to become deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of each location they open.

“We have been loyal Port of Subs customers for quite a long time now,” said Scott Sigstad. “We knew we wanted to diversify our portfolio with a franchise brand, and it really made sense to get involved with a concept we stand behind – not only for its fantastic product but the supportive and dedicated leadership team in place. We’ve hit the ground running and are truly excited to only continue building on this momentum.”

Site selection is well underway for the Sigstad family, who has a goal to open their first location by September 2024. All 10 of their restaurants will be developed in the Central Oregon territory, including the cities of Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Bend and Redmond.

“Our daughter attends the University of Oregon, so we know just how much a concept like Port of Subs could thrive in places like Eugene and Corvallis, where so much of the population is built up of students,” said Jody Sigstad. The husband-and-wife team also has plans to open several restaurants of their own in this area down the line while developing their Port of Subs locations.

“Developers like Scott and Jody are a perfect example of the type of candidates we look for,“ says Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “They truly know how it takes to ensure each location thrives, and not only that, but how it will benefit the community at large. I look forward to watching their first location become a huge success in Oregon.”