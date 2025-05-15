Port of Subs, the celebrated 50-year legacy sandwich brand driving nationwide expansion, proudly announces its latest development deal. With 20 units expected to open across the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, this agreement is spearheaded by Texas-based entrepreneurs Robert and Nikki La Grace, a husband-and-wife team with deep ties to the region and a passion for community-building.

Port of Subs is growing across the state with 40 locations in development. This deal will further its reach across Dallas, targeting Plano, Frisco, and its surrounding suburbs. The entrepreneurial duo bringing the brand to this part of the state has a diverse background. Robert brings a wealth of operational and strategic insight to the table. Nikki, who spent years supporting executive leadership before stepping into a more hands-on role at their children’s school, shares Robert’s dedication to fostering meaningful connections in the community.

“We’ve always been deeply rooted in the communities we live in. From our involvement in local schools to supporting small businesses, community impact is at the heart of everything we do,” said Robert La Grace. “As long time Port of Subs fans, we felt aligned with not only the product, but the brand’s mission, values, and proven franchise model. The brand’s leadership team has been incredibly supportive of our vision to bring these locations to our neighborhood and surrounding cities. We’re honored to represent Port of Subs as it continues to grow.”

Originally from California, the La Graces were already fans of the Port of Subs brand and were drawn to its community-centric approach to operations and high-quality menu items. The pair plans to open their first locations in fast-growing suburban hubs, including Plano and Frisco, with doors expected to open by the end of 2025.

“Robert and Nikki exemplify the kind of franchise partners we look for: driven, community-focused, and committed to growing with purpose,” said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “Their professional experience and local roots make them the perfect ambassadors for our brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We’re proud to welcome them to the Port of Subs franchise family and are excited to support their journey as they introduce our brand to one of the most dynamic markets in the country.”

The brand’s expansion is powered by Area 15 Ventures, led by visionary RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger in partnership with Port of Subs’ interim CEO and A15 partner, Adam Contos. Port of Subs is experiencing significant growth, with over 450 new units currently in development nationwide, a testament to its popular business model and loyal customer base.

This continued expansion in Texas is a focus for Port of Subs as the brand strengthens its presence on the Southwest and brings its celebrated menu and customer-centric approach to new neighborhoods everywhere.