Arizona, prepare yourselves for another sub-sandwich takeover! Port of Subs, the 50-year legacy sandwich brand, is growing yet again in the Grand Canyon state. Local entrepreneurial couple Shane and Kirstin Shaw signed a regional development agreement to develop 10 locations across the state over the next several years.

The Shaw’s bring a wealth of experience across several roles, including sales, management and restaurant operations, making them the ideal candidates to bring Port of Subs to even more communities than ever before. The dive into franchising has been a long time in the making for the Shaw’s, who were waiting for the perfect concept to begin this journey.

“We live near an existing Port of Subs location, and quickly became frequent customers because of how fresh and customized the sandwiches are,” says Kirstin Shaw. “After meeting with the team and learning about the opportunity, Port of Subs truly turned into everything we’d been looking for. As we began searching for business opportunities, we knew we wanted a concept where we not only loved the product but also resonated with the culture. Port of Subs was just that, and we’re eager to begin our journey.”

With site selection underway, the Shaw’s are aiming to open their first Port of Subs location by the beginning of 2025. The first location will be near a local hospital, tech hubs, hotels and multifamily housing making Port of Subs the perfect fit for a bustling community. Additional locations will be in the surrounding areas of Mesa and Queen Creek.

The Shaw’s are also bringing a touch of community giveback to their hometown. “We are really looking forward to working with and giving back to our community,” said Kirstin. “We want to give back to those who need it most. From local shelters, to helping our foster community or working with schools – we can’t wait to be more involved.”

“2024 has quickly become a banner year with our regional development program in place,” says Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “Operators who are passionate about the product we serve and making an impact on their community are exactly the people we want to continue to grow this brand, and Shane and Kirstin truly match that profile.”