Port of Subs, the iconic sandwich brand with a 50-year legacy, announced its first location in Tooele County, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s Northern Utah expansion. This upcoming restaurant is the first under a regional developer agreement led by brothers Jay and Michael Taylor, who are spearheading a bold growth strategy to introduce 40 additional Port of Subs locations across the region.

The inaugural franchisee under this agreement is seasoned food and beverage professional Tiffany Buckley, who is set to bring Port of Subs to Tooele within the next year. Her restaurant will serve as the cornerstone for future growth in Northern Utah, with plans for additional locations in Lake Point and Grantsville.

“Port of Subs builds strong connections within each community it serves, thanks to its commitment to quality and exceptional experiences,” said Buckley. “After years in the food and beverage industry, I knew this was a brand I wanted to be part of. From my first introduction, it was clear that Port of Subs aligned with my passion for excellence and customer satisfaction. We see tremendous potential for Port of Subs in Tooele and are confident this new location will be a welcome addition to the community.”

This agreement for Tooele ignites a key growth strategy for the Utah region, as Jay and Michael Taylor will continue actively seeking qualified operators, like Buckley, to become franchisees with Port of Subs and open their own restaurants. The regional developer program has been driving record-breaking growth for the legacy sandwich concept. Long recognized across the West Coast as a beloved neighborhood sandwich shop, the brand has an established presence in Salt Lake City, and this expansion into Tooele County sets the stage for continued growth across the state.

With the brand’s regional development program, Port of Subs has been experiencing significant national growth, building on its reputation for quality and neighborhood-centric dining. The brand ensures that each new location delivers on its 50-year legacy of exceptional service and craftsmanship.

Port of Subs, backed by Area 15 Ventures and RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger, continues to experience tremendous nationwide demand, with over 230 new units in development for the first time in its 50-year history. This wave of growth is driven by Port of Subs’ strong business model and its reputation for delicious, community-loved subs.