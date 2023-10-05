Port of Subs Inks 20-Unit Deal in Denver Market

Port of Subs, the 50-year legacy sandwich brand, announced its second regional development deal of the year, this time detailing 20 units coming to the Greater Denver area. Having been acquired by private equity firm Area 15 Ventures, LLC just a few months ago, Port of Subs has set out on an aggressive expansion plan utilizing a regional development model.



Angad Singh is the franchisee spearheading this initiative, and at just 21 years old, he brings an unprecedented level of expertise to the table. Singh’s family has been involved with prominent franchise brands his entire life, including 7/11 and another national sandwich brand, while operating several units across multiple markets.



“Growing up surrounded by business ownership really shaped my entrepreneurial outlook, so this venture with Port of Subs was a natural fit,” says Singh. “It’s thrilling to have the opportunity to partner with a brand that feels close to home, and even more exciting to be one of the first to fully utilize the regional development model in place. Having grown up in Reno, I know the potential this brand has to grow on a national scale and I’m eager to be the first one to bring this concept to the Denver market. I’m looking forward to starting the process of site selection for my first location, and really getting the ball rolling on finding like-minded franchisees to bring Port of Subs to even more communities across the Greater Denver area.”



Singh’s immediate focus includes seeking potential franchisees to carry out the regional development agreement. The 20-unit deal will eventually bring Port of Subs to all of East Denver, specifically toward the Denver International Airport and down through the Centennial community. Additionally, Port of Subs will be targeting family-oriented areas to create lasting ties and charitable relationships with local Denver communities.



“Entrepreneurs and experienced franchise operators like Angad and his family are driving our expansion this year, and it feels great that we’re able to capture the attention of such established community-oriented leaders,” says Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. “This year has proven to be a historic time of growth for the Port of Subs brand, and we can’t wait to see this momentum continue into 2024.”