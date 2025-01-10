Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, announced the appointment of Jack Hartung, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Chipotle, to Portillo’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“Jack Hartung has been a pioneer of the fast casual restaurant sector and an architect behind one of its greatest success stories. His experience driving operating excellence and developing restaurants with best-in-class cash-on-cash returns with Chipotle will be invaluable to Portillo’s as we accelerate our growth in new markets across the country,” said Mike Miles, Portillo’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We appreciate Engaged Capital for the role they played in introducing us to Jack.”

Mr. Hartung has played a pivotal role in Chipotle’s growth and success over the past 25 years, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for 22 years before moving into his current role of President and Chief Strategy Officer. After joining Chipotle in 2002 as CFO, he helped guide the company through its 2006 IPO and period of explosive growth, during which Chipotle expanded from fewer than 500 restaurants to over 3,600 locations nationwide while delivering a more than 60x return to shareholders.

Prior to Chipotle, he spent nearly two decades at McDonald’s Corporation in various management positions, ultimately serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of its Partner Brands Group. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors for The Honest Company and Zocdoc. Mr. Hartung began his career in public accounting and holds both a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Illinois State University.

“Growing up in the Chicago suburbs, I’ve long admired Portillo’s commitment to quality food and exceptional service,” said Mr. Hartung. “I’ve watched as they’ve successfully transformed from a Chicago icon into a national brand, while maintaining their high standards and unique culture. I look forward to joining the Board and helping write the next chapter of the Portillo’s story.”

With the addition of Mr. Hartung, Portillo’s Board now comprises eight directors, seven of whom are independent.