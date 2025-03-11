It’s officially March and Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food, is currently offering some festive menu items in honor of Lent and St. Patrick’s Day.
Lent
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich: Choose to have your Pepper & Egg on French bread or a flaky croissant.
- Timing: Every Friday through Easter
- Locations: All Portillo’s restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa
- Plant-Based Garden Dog: Portillo’s plant-based hot dog made with 100% plant-based protein and crafted for Portillo’s by Field Roast. It comes with everything, which includes mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers piled onto a perfectly steamed poppy seed bun.
- Timing: All year round
- Locations: All Portillo’s restaurants (and online ordering/takeout and delivery)
- Breaded Whitefish Sandwich: A breaded wild caught whitefish filet on a brioche bun with American cheese, chopped lettuce, and tartar sauce.
- Timing: All year round
- Locations: All Portillo’s restaurants (and online ordering/takeout and delivery)
St. Patrick’s Day
- Portillo’s is offering its Mint Chocolate Shake, the perfect green, minty treat to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Guests can savor the perfect blend of refreshing mint and rich chocolate frosting in the Mint Chocolate Shake, featuring Portillo’s famous chocolate cake frosting – and it can also be made into an iconic Portillo’s Cake Shake.
- Timing: Now through March 31
- Locations: All Portillo’s restaurants (and online ordering/takeout and delivery)