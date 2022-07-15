Portillo’s to Celebrate National Hot Dog Week with Free Delivery, and a Pair of 'Rockin’ Crocs'

As one of the nation’s leading authorities on all-things hot dogs, Portillo’s will celebrate National Hot Dog Week from July 18-24, by offering free delivery to all customers who place an order at Portillos.com (restrictions apply). Whether you are a fan of Portillo’s legendary Chicago-style hot dog “dragged through the garden” or the new plant-based Garden Dog, there has never been a better time to enjoy the iconic American classic.

“With nearly 60 years of serving up Chicago-style hot dogs under our belts, it’s safe to say that our team at Portillo’s gets a little excited when National Hot Dog Weeks rolls around each year,” says Vallory McCormack, Portillo’s Director of Marketing. “With that iconic ‘snap’ from the first to the very last bite, Chicago-style hot dogs are something that everyone needs to relish for themselves – and now you can with free delivery all week long.”

In addition to enjoying free delivery on their Portillos.com orders, hot dog enthusiasts can enter Portillo’s Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway for the chance to win one of 100 pairs of limited-edition Crocs Classic Clogs. Designed in partnership with Portillo’s, the unique Crocs feature a pair of white Classic Clogs, adorned with the Portillo’s logo and topped off with eight unique Jibbitz charms inspired by Portillo’s beloved menu items – including French fries, cheese sauce, a hot dog, a shake and the Portillo’s “P.”

In addition, three winners will also receive a pair of tickets to Lollapalooza, courtesy of Coca-Cola. To enter the Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway, simply post a photo or video of you having a “rockin’ summer” to Instagram or TikTok between July 14-20. All posts must tag @portilloshotdogs, @crocs, and include the accompanying hashtag #rockincrocs. Hot dog fans must also enter online at portillos.com/rockincrocs. Winners will be randomly chosen on Monday, July 25