After a sizzling start to its first-ever breakfast pilot this Spring, Portillo’s is expanding access to its morning menu to even more fans. Beginning Tuesday, June 17, the brand is rolling out its limited-time breakfast offerings to five additional locations within the Chicago area – Summit, Skokie, Glendale Heights, Harwood Heights, and the North side of Chicago. Guests at these restaurants can now enjoy current crave-worthy offerings like the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant, Polish, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Brown Bites, locally roasted Metropolis Coffee and Portillo’s Chocolate Cake Donut, crafted in collaboration with Stan’s Donuts, as well as the new Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant.

The new Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant is crafted for mornings when you want something both sweet and savory, and is packed with scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage that are drizzled with maple syrup and rest on a buttery, flaky croissant. The new sandwich is available on its own for $5.29 and as part of the $7.99 Breakfast Meal Deal, which includes a small coffee and Hash Brown Bites.

Breakfast is available for dine-in, takeout, online ordering, and via the drive-thru.

Daily | 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

All breakfast items will now be served at the following Portillo’s locations:

Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL

Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL

Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL

Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL

Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL

Summit – 5532 S Harlem Ave, Summit, IL

Skokie – 9400 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL

Glendale Heights – 235 North Ave, Glendale Heights, IL

Harwood Heights – 7308 W Lawrence Ave, Harwood Heights, IL

Addison & Kimball – 3343 W Addison Street, Chicago, IL

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown into a beloved brand with more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its iconic Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake, Portillo’s food is iconic every time.

Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.