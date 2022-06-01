Portillo's Extends Hours for Summer, Launches Playlist

With summer bringing longer, brighter days that give way to late night fun and shenanigans, iconic Chicago-based fast casual restaurant brand Portillo’s – known for its delicious Italian Beef Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Chocolate Cake, Milk Shakes and more – has extended the hours of 34 locations across the Midwest and is celebrating with the debut of a ASMR style playlist featuring the iconic sounds of its restaurant.

Available for streaming via Soundcloud HERE, this unique and intriguing playlist consists of nine tracks featuring live recordings from a Portillo’s restaurant in the Chicagoland area. With the iconic sounds of Cake Shakes shaking, Italian sausage sizzling and French fries crisping to sheer perfection, this one of a kind playlist is sure to calm your nerves and lull even the most hangry of minds to rest in no time at all