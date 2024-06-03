

Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, has announced that it will extend the opening hours of its restaurants, systemwide.

All 86 Portillo’s locations will now open at 10 a.m. local time. New extended hours will go into effect on Monday, June 3.

The extended hours will offer more convenience and flexibility for guests, giving opportunity to order and enjoy their favorite menu items through their preferred channel (dine-in, drive-thru, pickup) whenever works best with their schedule.

In addition, 15 restaurants across several states – including Illinois, Indiana, California, Arizona, and Texas – will extend their operating hours later into the evening (see impacted restaurants and timing below).