Portillo’s First Texas Restaurant to Open in Fall

Portillo’s announced plans to open its doors in the great state of Texas for the very first time this fall. Located at the intersection of Highway 121 and Destination Drive in The Colony, the restaurant will be part of the 400-acre Grandscape complex, the largest mixed-use real estate, retail, entertainment and restaurant development in North Texas.

“Texas is an amazing market, and I can’t wait for our fans there to see this showstopper of a restaurant,” says Michael Osanloo, Portillo’s President & CEO. “Texas is the Number 1 state for our shipping business, and we’ve had fans asking us to bring a brick-and-mortar restaurant there for years. We’re investing in the right people and the right real estate to make this restaurant a home run for them.”

Known for its signature menu items of unrivaled Chicago street food, guests can expect to enjoy Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

True to Portillo’s unique design style, the new restaurant will be entirely unique, incorporating elements of the surrounding community as part of its décor. That will include a vintage Toyota vehicle on-site as a nod to the nearby North American headquarters of automaker Toyota. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant will include indoor seating for more than 180 guests, as well as exterior seating for more than 80 additional guests on two air-conditioned patios.

“We are very excited to welcome this iconic brand to Grandscape,” says Jeff Lind, president of Grandscape. “Our mission continues to be creating a destination unlike any other, offering brands that are often first to the market while creating a one-of-a-kind visitor experience. Portillo’s is famous for their offerings and their service, and we look forward to being their first home in the state of Texas.”

Fans are invited to sign up for the chance to attend a free sneak peek training meal prior to opening at www.portillos.com/colony. Loyal fans will also receive updates on Portillo’s The Colony development and events surrounding the new restaurant.

Portillo’s is also holding a Texas-themed trivia sweepstakes to celebrate its upcoming Texas opening. Fans are invited to answer themed questions, and all participants will be entered for the chance to win Portillo’s for a year