Portillo’s is paying tribute to Chicago’s newest claim to fame—the newly appointed Pope Leo XIII hailing from the Windy City—with a limited-time menu item that’s sure to spark some culinary devotion.

In the name of the gravy, the bun, and hot giard, we introduce The Leo: a divinely seasoned Italian beef, baptized in gravy and finished with the holy trinity of peppers—sweet, hot, or a combo. It’s our original sacred sandwich, bold, unapologetically flavorful, and made in honor of a moment that’s historic for Portillo’s hometown.

This heavenly creation is available for the month of May (Italian Beef Month) and channels the passion, flavor, and pride that Chicagoans are known for—right down to the last juicy bite.