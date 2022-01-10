Portillo's to Open First Pickup-Only Restaurant in February

Fast-casual chain Portillo’s announced that it will host the grand opening for its first-ever Portillo’s Pick Up restaurant, located at 1444 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet, IL, on February 1, 2022. The restaurant officially opens to the public at 10:30am.

Unlike traditional restaurants, Portillo’s Pick Up will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the 3,750-square-foot restaurant will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com and through the Portillo’s app. To get guests who order ahead through even faster, one of the three lanes is dedicated to pre-order pickup. The chain will also offer delivery and catering from the new Joliet restaurant.

Portillo’s is now hiring in anticipation of the opening. The restaurant is looking to fill a variety of hourly and shift leader positions. Perks for Portillo’s Team Members include free shift meals, flexible scheduling and limitless growth opportunities, among others. Applicants can apply online; the brand is also conducting walk-in interviews on site. Details can be found at portillos.com/careers.

Once open, Portillo’s Speed Team will race to serve guests its signature Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and world-famous chocolate cake, all for takeaway. Outside, the restaurant will feature Portillo’s design and flair, complete with a raceway theme.

To help launch the new restaurant, Portillo’s designed a limited-edition t-shirt for this location. Guests are invited to sign up for Portillo’s Birthday Club to receive one of these shirts on opening day, while supplies last. Fans who sign up also receive a slice of Portillo’s homemade chocolate cake on their birthday.

Additionally, to celebrate the opening of the first-ever Portillo’s Pick Up, the restaurant is inviting anyone with a classic car to bring their vintage automobile through the drive-thru on February 1, to receive a card valid for a free sandwich on their next visit.

Fans of Portillo’s are invited to register for a chance to drive up for a sneak peek training meal prior to opening and receive updates on the Portillo’s Pick Up location. Portillo’s is also partnering with two local organizations, Joliet Public Schools District 86 and Spanish Community Center, to raise donations as part of the event.