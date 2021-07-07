Portillo's to Open Triple Drive-Thru Location in Illinois

Fast-casual chain Portillo’s is speeding into Joliet, IL, with a new, one-of-a-kind location. The company introduced Portillo’s Pick Up, located at 1444 N. Larkin Avenue.

Unlike traditional restaurants, Portillo’s Pick Up will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the 3,750-square-foot restaurant will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com and through the Portillo’s app. The chain will also offer delivery and catering from the new Joliet restaurant.

“This new restaurant is unlike anything Portillo’s has ever done,” says Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “We’re bringing the inside out in Joliet. With this new model, guests will get the signature Portillo’s experience with our unrivaled Chicago street food exclusively via our pickup and delivery channels. We know our guests enjoy the convenience of our drive-thru and delivery, so we’re excited to double down on those efforts.”

Portillo’s will soon begin hiring in anticipation of an opening this winter. The restaurant is looking to fill a variety of hourly and shift leader positions. Learn more about a career with Portillo’s at portillos.com/careers.

Once open, Portillo’s Speed Team will race to serve guests its signature Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and world-famous chocolate cake, all for takeaway. Outside, the restaurant will feature Portillo’s design and flair, complete with a raceway theme.

“Portillo’s is a popular regional eatery that I am proud to welcome to Joliet,” says Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk. “This new restaurant concept combined with the popularity of Portillo’s is a promising addition to the North Ridge Plaza shopping center. This is another outstanding development for Joliet and its residents.”

To help launch the new restaurant, Portillo’s designed a limited-edition t-shirt for this location. Guests are invited to sign up for Portillo’s Birthday Club to receive one of these shirts on opening day, while supplies last. Fans who sign up also receive a slice of Portillo’s homemade chocolate cake on their birthday.