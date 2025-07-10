National Hot Dog Day (July 16) is right around the corner and Portillo’s – the famed and fast-growing purveyor of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – is celebrating its iconic menu item, the Chicago-style Hot Dog, with a mouth-watering deal that pays homage to Chicago’s iconic wiener and the seven toppings that go with it – mustard, relish, onions, tomato, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt.

From July 14-20, Portillo’s Perks members can enjoy $1 hot dog or vegetarian Garden Dog with a $5 purchase. To become a Perks member, guests can sign up at Portillos.com/perks to unlock the offer and relish in Chicago goodness.