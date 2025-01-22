This Valentine’s Day, Portillo’s – the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – is offering two festive, indulgent items to celebrate the day of love. Whether it’s looking for the perfect sweet treat to gift a loved one, or something to enjoy together, Portillo’s Heart Shaped Cake and Chocolate Strawberry Shake are great options to share a little extra sweetness this season.

Portillo’s Heart Shaped Cake: a festive, heart shaped version of the brand’s famous chocolate cake. Preorder for pickup and shipping is available now through February 11, and available in restaurant from February 12-16.

a festive, heart shaped version of the brand’s famous chocolate cake. Preorder for pickup and shipping is available now through February 11, and available in restaurant from February 12-16. Portillo’s Chocolate Strawberry Shake: the fan-favorite Chocolate Strawberry Shake is a dreamy creation that blends the richness of Portillo’s chocolate frosting with the sweet, fruity flavor of strawberries – and can also be made into a famous Portillo’s Cake Shake. The shake is available now through February 28 in Portillo’s restaurants, as well as available for online ordering/takeout and delivery.